The Swine Health Information Center is calling for input from the pork sector as it formulates its priorities and plan of work for 2020.

The Swine Health Information Center is charged with monitoring for emerging diseases, both foreign and domestic, analyzing data to help producers be better prepared to manage diseases on the farm and facilitating targeted research.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says input gathered from stakeholders is important.



The Swine Health Information Center each year puts out a call to producers and veterinarians across North America and I look for direct input from a number of different people.

I have two working groups that have subject matter experts on them.

I'm asking them, the real central question is what's the priority.

What is on your mind that needs to happen within the next 12 months, not long term five years from now but what needs to happen within the next 12 months.

That's really the input and the information that I'm trying to gather right now to be able to put that together for my Board of Directors when they meet in January to go through that plan of work and put a budget to it and get going.

One of the things that the Center strives to do is be timely, report results quickly and approach things in an urgent manner to try to help the industry as quickly as possible.

I'm inviting anybody that is listening or is reading anything about the Swine Health Information Center to give me a call, send me an email and let me know their ideas.

It's really important that I get as much input as possible because I need to be responsive to producers' needs and what producers see as their priorities.



Dr. Sundberg says the goal is to get everything together by mid-December to have it ready to present to the Board of directors in January.

Details are available at swinehealth.org.

