2020 Manitoba Swine Seminar Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

2020 Manitoba Swine Seminar Audio Special for February 7, 2020

-Blaine Pedersen, Manitoba's Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development, discusses African Swine Fever, Trade and other challenges faced by the province's swine sector.
Feature Runs: 6:36
https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/pederson-200206.mp3

-Dr. Mario Tenuta, a Professor of Applied Soil Ecology in the University of Manitoba's Department of Soil Science, discusses the "Canadian Pig Production Practices Survey for Improved Economic and Environmental Viability."
Feature Runs: 18:03
https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/tenuta-200205.mp3

-Dr. Jennifer Brown, a Research Scientist Ethology with the Prairie Swine Centre, discusses "Loose Sow Housing: Managing Social Behaviour and Aggression."
Feature Runs: 11:58
https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/brown-200206.mp3

-Dr. Brett Ramirez, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State University, discusses "Managing Ventilation in the Barn."
Feature Runs: 9:27
https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/ramirez-200205.mp3

