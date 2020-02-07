2020 Manitoba Swine Seminar Audio Special for February 7, 2020



-Blaine Pedersen, Manitoba's Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development, discusses African Swine Fever, Trade and other challenges faced by the province's swine sector.

Feature Runs: 6:36

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/pederson-200206.mp3



-Dr. Mario Tenuta, a Professor of Applied Soil Ecology in the University of Manitoba's Department of Soil Science, discusses the "Canadian Pig Production Practices Survey for Improved Economic and Environmental Viability."

Feature Runs: 18:03

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/tenuta-200205.mp3



-Dr. Jennifer Brown, a Research Scientist Ethology with the Prairie Swine Centre, discusses "Loose Sow Housing: Managing Social Behaviour and Aggression."

Feature Runs: 11:58

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/brown-200206.mp3



-Dr. Brett Ramirez, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State University, discusses "Managing Ventilation in the Barn."

Feature Runs: 9:27

https://aud.farmscape.com/2020/2/ramirez-200205.mp3



