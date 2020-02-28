Farmscape for February 28, 2020



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network credits the tenacity of pork producers and veterinarians for the success in efforts to regain control of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in Alberta and Manitoba.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has issued its report for the fourth quarter of 2019.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says in 2019 Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea made its way into Alberta for the first time while Manitoba experienced another spike in cases but the really good news story is that the cleanup is coming along well in both provinces.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

There were four cases early in 2019 in Alberta and they have all reached presumptive negative status so that is really good.

In Manitoba there was over 80 farms affected with PED last year, in 2019 and over 50 percent of them have also reached presumptive negative status and, for the rest of the farms, they are just working on it.

That is a very good news story.

The most influencing factors eliminating a disease like PED is really the strong will to do it.

The strong will from the practitioners who support their producers in cleaning up and eliminating the disease with the great support from the provincial government.

The will to do it is really the driving force and then the tenacity to keep at it even though, at some point in early summer, it seemed to get out of hand.

It was easier in Alberta where there were only four farms but, in Manitoba it was really the will and the tenacity of the sector.



