The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network says there's no reason to believe the new human Coronavirus, COVID 19, will affect pigs but it's always prudent to protect pigs from exposure to any infections.

So far in Canada there have been 77 confirmed cases of the new human Coronavirus, including cases in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta.

Dr. Jette Christensen, the Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network, says CWSHIN is tracking this new virus in a very summary way.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

We know that there are Coronaviruses in pigs as well so we try to keep an eye out if this specific Coronavirus has any impact on pigs.

So far there is no clear evidence that the new human Coronavirus, COVID 2019 is similar to any Coronaviruses that we know of in swine.

There is no very clear evidence that pigs might be suspectable to this specific strain but I also want to caution that there is so much research going on right now that this could change within a week or so.

The only really good guidance that we can give right now is that, so far there's no evidence but it would still be pertinent to make sure that your pigs are not exposed to people having travelled and go on to the farm.

That is really in the same lines as how to protect the pigs from African Swine Fever and any other diseases.

Keep people that do not need to go into your barns out of your barns.



Dr. Christensen says, with any new diseases, there's so much new information coming out and there's also a lot of misinformation and fake news circulating in social media.

She suggests the one thing you can do is use only reputable information sources, such as the World Health Organization website.

Bruce Cochrane.



