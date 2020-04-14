Farmscape for April 14, 2020



The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center reports, controlling PRRS remains one of the U.S. pork sector's most difficult challenges.

The Swine Health Information Center's April Domestic and Global Disease Monitoring Reports were released last week as part of its monthly newsletter.

Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, says we've seen a seasonal increase in the incidence of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, which is not surprising given the weather conditions in March, coronaviruses including both PED and the Porcine delta coronaviruses are up slightly as expected and incidents of mycoplasma decreased in March compared to February.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The increased incidence of PPRS is of concern.

Some of that is happening on sow farms with sow farms re-breaking and there's also an issue of different strains that may persist longer on farms and be harder to get rid of.

We're going through that process of learning and relearning again how to work with PRRS on the farm.

But, as an overall 50 thousand foot health view, I think that for the most part the health status of the herds in the U.S. are pretty much as expected given their seasonal variations.

One thing of note is that, in almost 35 hundred cases of enteric disease that have been submitted to the diagnostic labs of Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas, we only found one case of a positive TGE, Transmissible gastroenteritis.

That's an extremely low level.

We think that is affected by the other coronaviruses that circulate.

It's interesting to note that, as we've had PED and the PDCoV that is circulating, it's almost taken TGE out of our farms.



Dr. Sundberg notes the April 2020 disease monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org and he invites anyone interested to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.

Bruce Cochrane.



