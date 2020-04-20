Farmscape for April 20, 2020



As part of its Batchelor of Science program, the University of Saskatchewan has added a swine production and management component to its curriculum.

Dr. Denise Beaulieu, an Assistant Professor Monogastric Nutrition with the University of Saskatchewan's College of Agriculture and Bioresources, says the first class began in January.



Clip-Dr. Denise Beaulieu-University of Saskatchewan:

We really hope that this forms part of the core training in all of the livestock species.

They've had production classes in beef, in dairy and in poultry so we thought it was time that the swine got its own separate class, the very same as the other livestock species.

We do expose them to swine as part of their other classes and, in doing that, we've tried to get more hands on.

The department and the college have put more funds into getting some places here on campus capable of housing small groups of pigs as well so we have brought pigs into campus for some of their other classes as well.

This class specifically is three credits, so it runs for four months.

The classes are taught at the U of S just like all of our other production classes.

We make use of a lab on campus where they have access to different programs to use for ration formulation and modelling of swine production.

But we've also been very fortunate that the Prairie Swine Centre, even with all of the biosecurity, is allowing the students to still come out to the Prairie Swine Centre and do labs out there.

I also want to acknowledge; I have assistance with this class.

Specifically Dr. John Harding from the College of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Dan Columbus from Prairie Swine Center are working with me on this class so that we can take small groups of students to the Prairie Swine Centre and the rest of the students are still on campus.



Dr. Beaulieu says this component should be of interest to anyone in the undergraduate program working toward a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Animal Sciences.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



