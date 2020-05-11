Farmscape for May 11, 2020



The Swine Health Information Center is inviting pork sector stakeholders to provide feedback on the usefulness of its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

As part of its monthly newsletter the Swine Health Information Center circulates reports on the status of swine diseases both domestically and globally.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the survey will help identify what readers find useful and where improvements can be made.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

We're happy to have as many people as are interested in taking a look at those surveys to respond.

You don't have to be on the newsletter list or to look at them all the time or regularly every month.

They come out monthly.

If you go onto the website and take a look at each of the monitoring reports and then do the survey, that's really what we want to have happen.

What's in the survey that you like, what would you like to see, because we want to do better.

Specifically the activity is, we want to know that our monitoring reports survey serves the audience and so we're trying to get a sense of how valuable it is.

We're trying to get a sense of what people like to see and, most importantly I think, it's also what people expect to see.

What do you like about it but also what would you expect to see?

How can we improve it?

That's really the thing we're trying to do, we're trying to make constant improvement.

There is a deadline.

We don't want this to go on and on.

We want to make progress and, just like a lot of things we do with the Swine Health Information Center, we want to hit it hard, we want to make progress and then we go on to the next thing.

We're asking people to go on to the website, swinehealth.org, and take the survey.

It'll only take about five minutes if that and we're looking for that to be done by June 1st of this year, so just within the next couple of weeks or so.

We'd like to have as much feedback as we can get from as many people as possible.



For details on the survey or to participate, or to sign up for the newsletter check out swinehealth.org.

