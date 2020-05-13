Farmscape for May 13, 2020



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports the first quarter of 2020 saw dramatic improvement in the swine disease status in western Canada.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its report on the swine disease status for the first quarter of 2020.

CWSIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says the first quarter was extremely quiet.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

It's the first quarter where I've seen all diseases, all syndromes returning to the baseline across the clinical impression surveys, across all the laboratory data that we collect in addition to the clinical impression.

Everything seems to stabilize at normal, so everything was returning to the baseline where we want to be and have been on average for the last number of years.

The other really good news is on the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea, which is a coronavirus, not the coronavirus that we're dealing with in humans but another coronavirus.

In Alberta, where they had four cases in 2019, those four cases are cleaned up and they have returned to presumptive negative.

In Manitoba where they had 82 cases last year, they are very well on their way to cleaning up the whole situation.

They have 75 of these 82 that have returned to presumptive negative.

There's only three that are positive still and the remaining four are transitional, so on the way to presumptive.



Dr. Christensen notes, that was in April and since, additional farms have moved through the cleaning procedure.

However, she acknowledges, the risk of PED remains a threat at high traffic areas, through transport, especially from other regions and from the spread of contaminated manure.

Bruce Cochrane.



