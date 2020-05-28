Farmscape for May 28, 2020



The "Canadian Pig Production Practices Survey for Improved Economic and Environmental Viability" is set to be launched once the disruptions caused by COVID-19 have cleared.

The "Canadian Pig Production Practices Survey for Improved Economic and Environmental Viability" is being conducted by the University of Manitoba on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc and is intended to assess the resource use of Canadian production systems and validate research that shows North American pork producers have substantially reduced their environmental footprint.

Dr. Mario Tenuta, the Industrial Research Chair for Nutrient Stewardship with the University of Manitoba says a pilot test of the survey has been completed and producers across Canada will be invited to participate once the COVID-19 disruptions have subsided.



Clip-Dr. Mario Tenuta-University of Manitoba:

Really there is two groups.

There is, let's call them the independent producers.

They will run the pig production facilities, they own the pigs, they own the production facility.

That's one of our main targets.

The second target is the more integrated producers so the large processors and producers that own their own barns and of course it would be dozens of barns and also contract out pig production to other producers.

Those are our two main groups and depending on where you are in Canada the relative balance between those two groups varies so we need to get both groups in order to get a fair picture of the Canadian production.



Dr. Tenuta notes, if you are involved in pork production, you'll be hearing about the survey from your provincial pork organization or further information can be accessed through the research tab at soilecoology.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.