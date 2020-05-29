Farmscape for May 29, 2020



The National Pork Producers Council is urging the U.S. Senate to approve legislation already passed by the House of Representatives to assist struggling pork producers.

The National Pork Producers Council hosted a teleconference yesterday in which it called on the U.S. Senate to expeditiously adopt livestock agriculture provisions included in COVID-relief legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

NPPC President A.V. Roth says the Senate must act quickly to support U.S. pork producers who remain in crisis.



Clip-A.V. Roth-National Pork Producers Council:

Plant capacity has improved in recent weeks thanks to the Defence Production Act invoked by President Trump on April 28th but significant plant capacity shortfalls remain and it's unclear when we will return to full processing capacity.

Hogs continue to back up on farms causing an unprecedented financial crisis that is taking a severe emotional toll on farmers.

A lifeline has been extended through provisions included in the HEROES Act passed by the House on May 15th.

We are particularly thankful to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson for his leadership in pushing for these provisions.

The address the range of issues that are decimating our farm sector, including compensation for euthanized livestock and additional direct payments to offset the severe market losses incurred by producers as hog values have plummeted.

Collectively U.S. pork producers will lose at least five billion this year.

We appreciative the 1.6 billion allocated for pork producers in the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program but it falls short of what is needed to sustain thousands of impacted producers.



Roth says all pork producers are hurting and immediate action is imperative.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



