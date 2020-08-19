Farmscape for August 19, 2020



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is advising pork producers to follow up with their veterinarians if they notice unusual signs of diarrhea, breathing problems or skin discoloration within their herds.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its swine disease surveillance reports for the second quarter of 2020.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says information gathered from the reports received from the laboratories and from the clinical impressions surveys of practitioners triggered discussions during the second quarter call on diarrhea, severe lung disease caused by Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae and on purple sows.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

We have some very practical tips and that is, you need to watch out for purple sows, diarrhea and severe lung disease.

That means that you should contact your herd practitioner if you see purple sows.

You might remember from last quarter, we discussed a condition where sows had discolouring on the belly, on the legs, on the ears but seemed to be otherwise healthy, so we still need to have you contact your practitioner when you see these signs.

We also need you to look out for unusual diarrhea.

We do know that diarrhea is one of the most common clinical signs in swine herds in Canada but, if you see something that is a little bit more persistent, a little bit more widespread, contact your veterinarian so they can look at and investigate what is going on in your herd.

Finally, if you have finishers with a short cough, like two or three coughs and you see some pigs with severe and very heavy breathing you really need to contact your veterinarian as well.



Further information on the second Quarter report can be found at CWSHIN.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



