Farmscape for August 20, 2020



An investigation by the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network indicates a number of different pathogens can cause a rare condition known as purple sows, where discoloration of the legs, bellies or ears will appear.

Concerns over purple sows were first raised during the first quarter of this year and the condition is highlighted as part of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network's swine disease surveillance reports for the second quarter of 2020.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says veterinarians and operators of sow barns that had sows with red or purple discoloring of the legs, the bellies, the ears were asked how often they see this condition.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

It seems that purple sows is extremely rare.

We had a couple vets that sent in a full case report, detailed description on what was going on and we also heard from some practitioners that had actually seen it but it is very rare.

It was also evident from this little investigation that purple sows is a clinical sign and there might be many different pathogens behind that so it's not one disease but it's a number of different pathogens that can cause these clinical signs.

That also means that sometimes, when you see these purple sows, you have mortality and sometimes you don't.

One of the pathogens that are suspected to be able to cause this is Porcine circovirus 3 but, bottom line, we don't really know all the agents or the pathogens that are involved in these clinical signs so we still encourage producers and practitioners to get these clinical signs fully investigated.

If you are a producer and you see purple sows, call your vet.

If you are a veterinarian, make sure that you get these cases fully investigated.



The full Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network 2020 Second Quarter Report can be accessed at CWSHIN.Ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



