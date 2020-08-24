Farmscape for August 24, 2020



The Swine Health Information Center is advising pork producers to be watching for symptoms of Coccidiosis.

The Swine Health Information Center, as part of its August Newsletter, has released its monthly Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Reports.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says we've seen moderate decreases in Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea cases and Porcine delta coronoavirus and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae cases were within expected boundaries but we've seen an uptick in Coccidiosis.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

PED continues to go down.

The graphing over time looks to be at a minimal level but it continues.

We aren't in a PED eradication program but that's something to look at as far as a regional or a farm wide effort that might happen.

With Mycoplasma, it is most probably a decrease in testing that looks at the decrease of infections.

Because of the issues with the market situation, producers may be looking at that decrease in testing as a way to save some money in these times.

Right now we're at a seasonal situation with both PRRS and PED-Mycoplasma within limits.

The one thing that is interesting to note is that this last month we've seen an uptick in the number of Coccidiosis cases.

I think that's probably the one thing that producers should keep an eye on, especially on the neonatal pigs, the suckling pigs as well as the early weaned pigs.

Keep an eye on the Coccidiosis situation and, if you have a diarrhea that is difficult to treat, make sure you get a diagnosis because Coccidia is a specific organism and one that usually will need some special management to take care of it.



Dr. Sundberg notes a webinar is planned for September to discuss Coccidiosis.

He says details on that webinar will be released through the swinehealthh.org website as they become available.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



