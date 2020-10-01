Farmscape for October 30, 2020



Research conducted by the University of Saskatchewan shows the use of low cost high fibre feed ingredients can reduce the cost of producing pork with a minimal impact on productivity and without increasing greenhouse gas output.

Researchers with the University of Saskatchewan are examining the carbon footprint left when feeding low cost high fibre feed ingredients to pigs, specifically wheat mill run and culled peas.

Dr. Denise Beaulieu, an Assistant Professor Monogastric Nutrition with the College of Agriculture and Bioresources, says when the agronomic benefits of these ingredients are accounted for and any greenhouse gas emissions are attributed to the correct end uses, we can show an overall decrease the global warming potential of pork production.



Clip-Dr. Denise Beaulieu-University of Saskatchewan:

By adapting the diet, by choosing these by products or ingredients with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas output, we can actually see those positive benefits.

The other big benefit is that producers are already using these ingredients because they're lower cost so it really makes sense to be incorporating more into our diets.

Despite the higher fibre content of a lot of these ingredients we're not seeing a measurable increase in greenhouse gas production from the pig or the manure.

We might see perhaps some decrease in growth because of the high fibre content of these ingredients but that was very very minimal and that goes into the model.

Even if it might take a couple of extra days to get the pigs to market, all of those inputs go into the model so the bottom line is certainly no health implications and any production effects were very very minor and that goes into the model to look at the overall impact on greenhouse gas output.



Dr. Beaulieu says, with wheat mill run for example, because a portion of the greenhouse gas output is attributed the production of flour, the amount attributed to the production of pork is decreased.

Bruce Cochrane.



