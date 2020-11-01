Farmscape for November 5, 2020



The Swine Health Information Center reports a seasonal uptick in cases of PRRS, PED, Delta coronavirus and even Mycoplasma, as expected.

As part of its November newsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says we are seeing the typical seasonal increases in infections.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The expectations are that we have seasonality upticks and that's being borne out in the PRRS monitoring that we do, the PED, the Delta coronavirus and even in the Mycoplasma.

They are within the expected upper and lower limits but those upper and lower limits that are expected increase with the fall as we go into the cooler weather so we're seeing that within this.

One of the things that we tried to do this summer, when they were really at a very low level, we tried to make sure that people had information about biosecurity and trying to exclude these pathogens from their pigs or from their farm with the hope of keeping things low.

One of the things that I'm kind of excited about as far as a biosecurity issue for domestic diseases, we released a study about staged loading for loading out finishing pigs or nursery pigs.

We know that transportation biosecurity is an important issue as trucks go to first points of concentration and come back onto the farm that there's an opportunity to bring things back and so we're looking at different biosecurity techniques such as staged loading that are cheap and implementable to help prevent bringing things back onto the farm.

But I think, especially in the Midwest, a noticeable uptick in PRRS spread and PRRS infection as you would expect during this time of year.



The full domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed at the Swine Health Information Center website at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



