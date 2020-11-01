Farmscape Canada

 


Audio 
Dan Bussières 54:25 Listen
Carlos Martins 53:32 Listen
Mark Wilson 47:28 Listen

Rate this Article:

Name:
Email:
Comments:




Printer Friendly Version
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 6, 2020

Dan Bussières, a Pork Feed Specialist with Groupe Cérès, discusses "Sow Nutrition and Feeding: New Developments and Key Aspects to Ensure Success."
Runs 54:25
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/bussières-201105.mp3

Carlos Martins, the Manager of Technical Services with Hypor, a Hendrix Genetics Company, discusses "Practical Farrowing Management for Better Results."
Runs 53:32
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/martins-201105.mp3

Mark Wilson, a Swine Reproductive Physiologist with Zinpro Corporation, discusses "Boar Management and Nutrition."
Runs 47:28
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/wilson-201105.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2020
Home   |   News   |   Archive   |   Today's Script   |   About Us   |   Sponsors  |   Links   |   Newsletter  |   RSS Feed
www.farmscape.com © 2000-2019  |  Swine Health   |   Privacy Policy  |   Terms Of Use  |  Site Design

 

 