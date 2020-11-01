Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 6, 2020



Dan Bussières, a Pork Feed Specialist with Groupe Cérès, discusses "Sow Nutrition and Feeding: New Developments and Key Aspects to Ensure Success."

Runs 54:25

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/bussières-201105.mp3



Carlos Martins, the Manager of Technical Services with Hypor, a Hendrix Genetics Company, discusses "Practical Farrowing Management for Better Results."

Runs 53:32

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/martins-201105.mp3



Mark Wilson, a Swine Reproductive Physiologist with Zinpro Corporation, discusses "Boar Management and Nutrition."

Runs 47:28

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/wilson-201105.mp3



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.