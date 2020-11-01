Farmscape Canada

 


Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 20, 2020

Greg Bilbrey, the Key Account Manager with PIC Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses "Grow/Finish Competitiveness and Benchmarking."
Runs 44:03
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/bilbrey-201119.mp3

Dr. Brad Belstra, the Reproductive Services Manager with Fast Genetics, discusses "Recent Advancements in Reproduction and Sex Sorted Sperm."
Runs 1:01:46
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/belstra-201119.mp3

Dr. Austin Putz, a Geneticist with Hypor-Hendrix Genetics and an affiliate with Iowa State University, discusses "Chasing Disease Resilience."
Runs 1:00:25
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/putz-201119.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2020
