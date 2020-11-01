|
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 20, 2020
Greg Bilbrey, the Key Account Manager with PIC Fort Wayne, Indiana, discusses "Grow/Finish Competitiveness and Benchmarking."
Runs 44:03
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/bilbrey-201119.mp3
Dr. Brad Belstra, the Reproductive Services Manager with Fast Genetics, discusses "Recent Advancements in Reproduction and Sex Sorted Sperm."
Runs 1:01:46
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/belstra-201119.mp3
Dr. Austin Putz, a Geneticist with Hypor-Hendrix Genetics and an affiliate with Iowa State University, discusses "Chasing Disease Resilience."
Runs 1:00:25
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/putz-201119.mp3
