South Dakota State University has kicked off an investigation of a potentially emerging strain of Porcine parvovirus.

South Dakota State University is evaluating the relationship between Porcine parvovirus 2 and a range of conditions and syndromes in pigs.

Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, says Porcine parvovirus is a virus has been around for a long time and is very well known to the pork industry.



Clip- Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

We know that PPV1, the first strain, causes respiratory problems.

It causes reproductive problems, it can cause abortions.

There are a lot of things that parvovirus does in pigs and that's been rather historical.

There's been vaccines developed to prevent the effects of parvovirus for a lot of those different clinical situations, especially the reproductive failures.

What this is about is looking at new strains.

We know that over a period of time, viruses are going to change, they’re going to adapt, they're gong to move genetically and this is going to look at a specific new strain of Porcine parvovirus 2.

There are multiple strains.

There are at least seven and possibly more.

There are multiple strains around the world, not necessarily all of them in pigs, but there are multiple strains around the world.

PPV2 has been identified as a potentially emerging parvovirus and that's what we want to look at with South Dakota State University to try to get some more information about that particular strain and about a potential role in some different clinical cases that have come in.



Dr. Sundberg says, although the work is in its very early stages, he hopes to see some preliminary results within the next few months.

Details on the work can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

