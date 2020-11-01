|
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2020 Audio Special for November 27, 2020
Dr. Egan Brockhoff, the Veterinary Counsel with the Canadian Pork Council and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Coordinated African Swine Fever Research Working Group, discusses "African Swine Fever, Canadian Zoning and Compartmentalization."
Runs 35:45
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/brockhoff-presentation-201126.mp3
Matt Taylor, the Co-Manager of the National Animal Health Emergency Management Project, discusses "Preparing for a Serious Animal Disease Emergency."
Runs 48:19
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/taylor-presentation-201126.mp3
Dr. John Carr, a Lecturer with James Cook University Australia, discusses "African Swine Fever: An Unrelenting Threat to Global Hog Production."
Runs 1:11:47
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2020/11/carr-presentation-201126.mp3
*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.