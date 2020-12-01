Farmscape for December 9, 2020



The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center says the movement of African Swine Fever remains the top international swine health concern.

As part of its December newsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports.

Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says globally African Swine Fever remains high on the radar, especially in eastern Europe.



It has been in Poland for about six years in wild boar and moving into domestic pigs both in northeast Poland as well straight eastern Poland but also on the western border.

That western border is the border against Germany and recently what we've seen is the wild boar infection moving from Poland into Germany in three different areas, one in the north section of Brandenburg, which is the northern section by Berlin, the central section of Brandenburg and then the southern section of Germany which is the state of Saxony.

So far, they've all been in feral swine.

There aren’t any infections in Germany of domestic pigs however Germany has lost their international markets because of the feral swine infections and that is something that is of concern, very important for the country of Germany and they're working on their plans for eradicating ASF from feral swine.

We've also seen new outbreaks of ASF in South Korea.

As we go through eastern Europe, Asia, southeast Asia, this virus keeps moving and it keeps presenting a major risk to North American pork producers.



Dr. Sundberg says the risk to North America has been at a very high level since 2018 when that virus entered China and it continues to move slowly but methodically around the world.

