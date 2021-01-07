|
SIP African Swine Fever Conference Audio Special for January 7, 2021
Stewart Cressman, the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc moderates the Swine Innovation Porc conference, "African Swine Fever: How is Canada Getting Prepared?"
Runs: 1:33:17
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/sip-asf-conference-210106.mp3
Dr. Andrew Van Kessel, the Associate Director Research with VIDO-InterVac and the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc's Science Advisory Board, discusses the topic "ASF Research Priorities in Canada."
Runs: 9:35
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/van-kessel-210106.mp3
John Ross, the Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council, discusses the topic "What is Canada doing to face the threat of ASF?"
Runs: 11:08
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/ross-210106.mp3
Dr. Aruna Ambagala, a Research Scientist with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Center for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg, discusses the topic "Diagnosis of ASF using Alternative Sample Types."
Runs: 16:06
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/ambagala-210106.mp3
Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Centre, discusses the topic "ASF Research: An Update from the USA."
Runs: 10:46
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/sundberg-210106.mp3
Dr. Murray Pettit, the CEO of the Prairie Swine Centre. discusses the topic "Risk Mitigation for ASF: Backyard Pig Farmer Survey."
Runs: 12:31
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/pettitt-210106.mp3
Mark Fynn, the Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care Programs with Manitoba Pork, discusses the topic "Work on Emergency Euthanasia Preparedness."
Runs: 6:17
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/fynn-210106.mp3
