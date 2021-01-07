SIP African Swine Fever Conference Audio Special for January 7, 2021



Stewart Cressman, the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc moderates the Swine Innovation Porc conference, "African Swine Fever: How is Canada Getting Prepared?"

Runs: 1:33:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/sip-asf-conference-210106.mp3



Dr. Andrew Van Kessel, the Associate Director Research with VIDO-InterVac and the Chair of Swine Innovation Porc's Science Advisory Board, discusses the topic "ASF Research Priorities in Canada."

Runs: 9:35

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/van-kessel-210106.mp3



John Ross, the Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council, discusses the topic "What is Canada doing to face the threat of ASF?"

Runs: 11:08

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/ross-210106.mp3



Dr. Aruna Ambagala, a Research Scientist with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Center for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg, discusses the topic "Diagnosis of ASF using Alternative Sample Types."

Runs: 16:06

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/ambagala-210106.mp3



Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Centre, discusses the topic "ASF Research: An Update from the USA."

Runs: 10:46

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/sundberg-210106.mp3



Dr. Murray Pettit, the CEO of the Prairie Swine Centre. discusses the topic "Risk Mitigation for ASF: Backyard Pig Farmer Survey."

Runs: 12:31

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/pettitt-210106.mp3



Mark Fynn, the Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care Programs with Manitoba Pork, discusses the topic "Work on Emergency Euthanasia Preparedness."

Runs: 6:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/1/fynn-210106.mp3



