Farmscape for March 15, 2021



Research funded by the Swine Health Information Center has shown adding power washing and disinfection enhances the effectiveness of baking to clean African Swine Fever contaminated swine transport trailers.

Researchers with the University of Nebraska Lincoln, in collaboration with their partners in Vietnam are evaluating the effectiveness of thermal-assisted drying and decontamination in inactivating African Swine Fever virus in the presence of organic materials.

Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, says baking at the typical temperatures used by industry, between 63 and 71 degrees Celsius, to be effective but adding power washing or using a disinfectant before baking will add to that effectiveness.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

I think that the significance of the findings is it really isn't something that we've been surprised at.

We can find that using the time by temperature that is normally used in the industry will help disinfect African Swine Fever so we don't need to have additional steps or additional recommendations.

We know that simple washing and baking, the time by temperature disinfection can be effective but adding onto that power washing and maybe the use of a disinfectant before baking can also help.

I don't think that there's anything that we didn't expect to find but the thing is that we wanted to make sure that we have some science behind what we're doing so we don't make an assumption because making an assumption certainly is going to be dangerous, especially with African Swine Fever or any other foreign animal disease.

We want to know and we want to have science behind what ever the industry practices are.



Dr. Sundberg notes thermal assisted drying and decontamination is something that's already commonly used to decontaminate swine transport equipment.

He says the goal of this effort is to test the practice in a region that has endemic disease and put some science behind the standards.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.