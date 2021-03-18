Farmscape for March 18, 2021



Changes in the way the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network presents swine health surveillance data will allow direct comparisons of what is reported by veterinarians with result reported by the diagnostic labs.

As part of its swine disease monitoring and surveillance efforts, the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network surveys veterinarians on a quarterly basis, conducts quarterly conference calls with veterinarians to discuss issues and collects and assesses data collected from Canada's diagnostics labs.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says a noticeably big milestone is that results from the clinical impressions survey and the laboratory results can now be presented on the same chart.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

With the new clinical impressions survey and much better organized laboratory data, we are now able to look at the trends in disease occurrence from the clinical impression survey and the laboratory data together in one picture, in one chart.

That is a much better starting point for our discussion that we do have on the quarterly calls when we look at the trends to see if something has changed, if there's agreement between what the practitioners see out in the herds and what is seen when we look at the laboratory data.

It's been a long process to get to this point.

There isn't any big exciting news, except that we can do it now.

There's nothing exceptional on the disease occurrence or the results but, over the next quarters, we will be able to look more detailed on what is going on and compare laboratory results with what is seen by practitioners in the field.



Dr. Christensen says this is the result of the new clinical impression survey and better organised laboratory data.

To access the Canada West Swine health Intelligence Network's 2020 fourth quarter report, visit CWSHIN.Ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.