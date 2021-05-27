Farmscape for May 27, 2021



The Chair of Swine Innovation Porc says the organization's Survey on National Swine Research Priorities will form a big part of consultations aimed at identifying what stakeholders consider important during a time of COVID.

Pork sector stakeholders are invited to participate in the Swine Innovation Porc Survey on National Swine Research Priorities until the end of this month by visiting swineinnovationporc.ca and clicking the survey link.

Swine Innovation Porc Chair Stewart Cressman says the survey is foundational in getting input from a variety of people and fills a big hole in the absence of meetings and consultations due to COVID restrictions.



Clip-Stewart Cressman-Swine Innovation Porc:

Certainly, anyone who is involved in the pork industry from producers to processors to genetics, feed industry, anyone that earns a living and has significant vested interest in the pork industry and as well as the research community.

We want to hear from them as well as we look at developing priorities, ideally for the next cluster that will be coming and we have to put our request in for funding.

But, part and parcel of it as well is, we received approval for the National Checkoff on imported pork.

That's been a long time coming.

It's something that the beef industry has had for a number of years and we in the pork industry have looked with envy at the beef industry.

Finally, we had approval and hopefully the dollars will start flowing this fall.

Part of that is to develop a three-year strategy that covers a variety of topics covering both the retail sector and the producers, so promotion and research.



Cressman notes the goal is have the survey completed by the end of this month.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



