The National Pork Producers Council is calling for a stay of a court ruling that will reduce overall U.S. pork processing capacity.

A recent federal court ruling struck down provisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new swine inspection system which allows for faster harvest facility line speeds.

National Pork Producers Council President Jen Sorenson told reporters on hand yesterday for the opening World Pork Expo in Des Moines, NSIS line speeds is the organization's most pressing priority.



The end of June implementation date for this court order is looming and NPPC continues to urge the administration to appeal and stay this decision because of the damage it will exact on hog farmers, especially the smaller producers.

While overall U.S. pork harvest capacity will drop 2.5 percent because of this decision, capacity at six plants running NSIS line speeds will decline by as much as 25 percent.

Smaller producers near these plants will be forced to sell their hogs on the spot market at depressed prices with additional transportation costs to send their hogs to distant plants.

Hog farmers are expected to lose more than 80 million dollars this year alone because of this decision.

This is not a partisan issue.

Development of the new swine inspection system started during the Clinton administration.

The five original plants which had been running at NSIS line speeds over the life of the program have been safely operating for more than 20 years.

At a time when the United States is seeking to increase much needed pork harvest capacity, the court order will reduce plant capacity at six plants running NSIS line speeds by as much as 25 percent.

The administration can prevent this from happening.



Sorenson says the chorus of voices calling for a stay of the court's decision is growing and NPPC will continue to pursue all options to prevent the court ruling from harming pig farmers.

Bruce Cochrane.



