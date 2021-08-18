Farmscape for August 18, 2021



Research funded by the Swine Health Information Center has identified the potential role of Porcine parvo virus 2 in respiratory disease in pigs.

Swine Health Information Center funded research has examined the potential role of Porcine parvovirus 2 in the development of porcine respiratory disease.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says PPV2 was originally discovered in 2001 but it is prevalent in North American, in the U.S. and worldwide.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The researchers at the South Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab looked at historical submissions to their veterinary diagnostic lab and looked specifically for PPV2 in those banked samples.

They very well may have been samples that had reports from the diagnostic lab that there were other things that were causing disease.

There may have been PRRS for example or influenza that may have been causing disease and that might have been reported but this was a specific look to go back to those tissues and look to see if they could find Porcine parvovirus type 2 and in almost 40 percent of those lungs that were submitted for routine diagnostic testing, they found this virus was present, especially in those wean to finish pigs.

I think that's an important thing to lead to the next questions and the next questions are about the pathogenicity of the virus.

What happens when it is by itself?

Can it cause infection by itself, does it need co-infections with influenza or PRRS virus for example and those were commonly detected?

As well some of these tissues had PPV2 specifically as the only thing that was found.



Dr. Sundberg suggests the first step was to examine the role of PPV2 in respiratory disease in pigs and the next step is to identify the pathogenicity and the epidemiology of the virus.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.