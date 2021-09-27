Farmscape for September 27, 2021



A new swine diagnostic extension service offered by Prairie Diagnostic Services is providing extra assistance to veterinarians in translating diagnostic results into clinical actions.

Prairie Diagnostic Services is a full-service animal health diagnostic laboratory that provides diagnostic services for all animal species and primarily serves clinical veterinarians but also animal owners and researchers.

In May, in partnership with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, PDS launched a new swine diagnostic extension service to help veterinarians and farmers translate diagnostic results into treatment.

Dr. Yanyun Huang, an Anatomic Pathologist and CEO of PDS, says the new service offers analysis of diagnostic results and assistance in formulating treatment.



I think one of the benefits is that veterinarians can get clinically relevant expert opinion which will be a value-added service on top of our diagnostic results and this service will be free of charge to our clients.

By this service, I can see it further link animal health to the diagnostic laboratory.

It will more fully translate the diagnostic information into actions for veterinarians and farmers.

I think we have done a good job in translating diagnostic information to clinically relevant interpretation but we have seen that we can do an even better job by this service.

I firmly believe a correct diagnosis is three fourths of the remedy and this extension service is going to really help in the one fourth that is remaining.



Dr. Huang expects the new diagnostic extension service to be particularly useful for those veterinarians dealing with complex clinical cases or those looking for a second set of eyes or a second opinion on how to translate diagnostic results into clinical actions.

