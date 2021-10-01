Farmscape for October 13, 2021



The Swine Health Information Center is advising pork producers to step up their focus on biosecurity heading into the winter.

As part of its October enewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports.

Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg notes on the domestic front incidence of infection remain near the low end of what would be expected.



PRRS is within the expected boundaries of PRRS positive diagnostics right now.

This is a system of monitoring the diagnostic labs for information about the different pathogens and we have an upper boundary and a lower boundary based on history and, at this time of year, we're fairly well within and even at the low part of what would be expected.

We don't see really a lot of change from August to September to October within PRRS although there is a slight increase in the PRRS infections that we're seeing in finishing floors for example.

PED and Porcine Delta coronavirus are also within that expected range and as well is the Mycoplasma.

Those are important pieces that we're not seeing things that are outside of expected.

I think one of the things we have to take note of with this is that we are on the front end of what would be an expected fall increase and especially in the PRRS area with Type 144 Line 1C with PRRS and the issues that we had with that in the U.S. industry in the late winter and even through late spring of 2021.

That's something we're going to keep an eye and that's something to note that we're still at a low level.



Dr. Sundberg says, none the less, it's time to think about biosecurity for PRRS as well as these other seasonal diseases.

