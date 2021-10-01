Farmscape for October 14, 2021



A new service launched this past May by Prairie Diagnostic Services is assisting veterinarians in translating diagnostic results into treatment.

Prairie Diagnostic Services provides veterinarians, animal owners and researchers diagnostics for all animal species.

In partnership with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, PDS launched a new swine diagnostic extension service in May to help translate diagnostic results into treatment.

Dr. Yanyun Huang, an Anatomic Pathologist and CEO of PDS, says veterinarians can get clinically relevant expert opinion as a value-added service on top of the diagnostic results.



Clip-Dr. Yanyun Huang-Prairie Diagnostic Services:

We partnered with Drs. John Harding and Matheus Costa.

Both are professors in WCVM so they are going to take and answer client phone calls and emails regarding when they have consultation needs on a diagnostic plan.

If veterinarians are facing a case that they are not quite sure what to submit as diagnostic samples and what tests to request, Dr. Harding and Costa can help them with that.

When there's complex clinical cases, for example if a veterinarian submitted several cases to PDS at different times and the reports were generated by different diagnostic professionals and the veterinarian needed some help to put all the reports and data and results together and need some expert second opinion regarding clinical actions, they can also contact our services.

Finally, if there are some cases that the veterinarians have the diagnostic results and they just need a second pair of eyes or a second opinion on how that can translate into clinical actions, they can also contact Dr. John Harding and Matheus Costa.



Dr. Huang suggests a correct diagnosis is three fourths of the remedy and this extension service will help in the remaining one fourth.

