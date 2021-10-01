Farmscape for October 27, 2021



Pork producers and other pork sector stakeholders are encouraged to review Swine Innovation Porc's just released 2020-2021 Annual Report.

Swine Innovation Porc is the national research partnership involving the Canadian Pork Council, the provincial pork organizations and the federal and provincial governments that sets research priorities for the Canadian pork sector.

Earlier this month Swine Innovation Porc released its 2020-2021 annual report.

Past-Chair Stewart Cressman notes this is the third such cluster and this report outlines details of the 14 projects currently being funded.



Clip-Stewart Cressman-Swine Innovation Porc:

The annual report basically talks about the individual projects that were identified as high priorities by both the industry and the scientific merit was determined by the Science Advisory Board of Swine Innovation Porc and as well as Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada determined they were high quality as well.

There's a lot of rigor in determining what research is being done and the results that are obtained are viewed important because it's demand driven research.

It's hoped producers, feed mills, processors and others in the value chain can make use of the results that are generated.

I would say, if you're in, especially in primary pork production but certainly in other areas, this would be a report that would be of interest to you.

There are other year's reports on the web site at Swine Innovation Porc that have results associated with them.

The current 14 projects, the results won't be available until they are completed at the end of March, 2023.



Cressman notes he has enjoyed the ten years he has been involved with Swine Innovation Porc, including eight years as its Chair and he now passes on the opportunity to others to take it into new directions in the future.

Bruce Cochrane.



