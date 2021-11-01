Farmscape for November 10, 2021



In light of a substantial increase in PRRS infections, the Swine Health Information Center is encouraging ongoing vigilance and attention to biosecurity as we head into the winter months.

The Swine Health Information Center's domestic swine disease surveillance report, released as part of its November enewsletter, shows a substantial increase in the detection of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome in the wean-to-market category associated with a new wave of the 1-4-4 lineage 1C variant strain.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says there are field reports that suggest 1-4-4 1C is higher in terms of morbidity and mortality than other strains, sometimes much higher, but other reports and analysis suggest it isn't any different than any of the other severe PRRS outbreaks we've seen.



We have to approach PRRS 144-1C as not some ninja virus that's going to get us but as a PRRS virus that we have to do objective prevention and response to.

There have been some reports as well that, once 144 1C has gotten onto a farm it's been harder to eliminate so there's variation within PRRS strains and I think that's one the things that we that we have to note about 144 1C.

As far as the development during the winter, during the PRRS season as we come, we've still got to watch for how much of an impact it's going to have.

I'm concerned about the increase in wean to finish sites as a harbinger for increased infections but I think it's important to note that over the last few months, through the summer months as well as into even this late into fall there's, not an appreciable difference between the total number of PRRS positive tests that have been had and others from month to month.



Dr. Sundberg says the recommendations still focus on ensuring that you're doing the best you can do with all aspects of biosecurity, especially coming into the winter months.

