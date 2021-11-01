|
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2021 Audio Special for November 17, 2021
Dr. Brett Ramirez with Iowa State University discusses “Barn Ventilation: Troubleshooting, Maintenance and Operational Management.”
Runs 41:55
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/ramirez-211116.mp3
Chris Opschoor, with Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands) discusses “Gilt Management for a Lifetime of Success.”
Runs 37:52
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/opschoor-211116.mp3
John Ross with the Canadian Pork Council discusses “Why Our On-Farm Programs Matter.”
Runs 40:51
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/ross-211116.mp3
Isaiah Spath with PIC North America discusses “The Four Cornerstones of Wean to Finish Excellence.”
Runs 40:25
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/spath-211116.mp3
Dr. Murray Pettitt and Dr. Dan Columbus with the Prairie Swine Centre discuss “30 Years of Practical Swine Research”
Runs 40:51
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/pettitt-columbus-211116.mp3
Dr. Jennifer Brown with the Prairie Swine Centre and Karen Mancera with University of Saskatchewan discuss “Appropriate Enrichment for Sows and Growing Pigs.”
Runs 50:11
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/brown-mancera-211116.mp3
Dr. Madonna Benjamin with Michigan State University discusses “Practical Ways of Identifying Sick or At-Risk Pigs.”
Runs 42:53
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2021/11/benjamin-211116.mp3
*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.