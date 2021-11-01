Farmscape for November 22, 2021



The Swine Health Information Center in partnership with Kansas State University has launched a new project aimed at improving the cost effectiveness of the decontamination of feed manufacturing facilities.

Research has shown viruses can be transmitted through feed and feed ingredients, raising concerns that there could be an opportunity for feed manufacturing facilities to become contaminated with African Swine Fever.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the folks at Kansas State University have looked at different viruses and distributions within a feed mill.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

Within a feed mill, once a virus is introduced within a feed mill or a feed manufacturing environment, it's easy to become widespread.

All kinds of things move it around and, once it becomes widespread, it's difficult to get out.

It persists in the manufacturing facility.

They've done a lot of studies on PED and looked at PED and that opportunity and we're kind of using that as a model for ASF.

We know that it can get in there, we know that it can persist and we know then that there is an opportunity for feed to be contaminated because of a contaminated facility.

What we don't know is the best way to decontaminate it.

The equipment within feed mills has been built to manufacture feed.

That doesn't necessarily include easy cleaning and disinfection.

It's not easy to take apart a grinder, take apart a conveyer belt, take apart an auger, it's not easy to take those things apart and decontaminate them so that's what this project is about.

We're trying to find a const effective, and I underscore both those terms, cost and effective way to decontaminate feed mills should they get contaminated with viruses, especially pointed at ASF.



Dr. Sundberg says researchers will evaluate effectiveness of both mechanical and chemical decontamination methods. He says this is a one-year project but the hope is to have results earlier than that.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.