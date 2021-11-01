Farmscape for November 26, 2021



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is encouraging pork producers to report any incidents of sudden death to their herd veterinarians and request rule out testing for African Swine Fever.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its Swine Disease Surveillance Report for the third quarter of 2021.

CWISHN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says veterinarians in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta reported Strep suis, sudden death, septicemia, that bundle of diseases.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

Quite a few vets reported that they had seen a spike in sudden death linked to Strep suis in nurseries.

Typically, the picture could be that mortality went up either two percent up or double in specific age groups and the disease would go on and it would run its course within four to six weeks and it would be coming back to normal.

In this period sometimes treatments would work to help the issue but that was the picture and it was reported from veterinarians in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

It's out there.

We know that.

I can also tell you that we have a strep suis project ongoing.

We are in the later phases of getting the data collected for this survey but we hope to find out and get a little bit more knowledge about what is actually going on with Strep suis in our region within the next two to three months.



Dr. Christensen suggests calling your herd practitioner to have a thorough disease investigation if you see increased numbers of sudden deaths, or Strep suis like symptoms to sort out the situation.

She recommends participating in the Strep suis project or requesting rule out testing for African Swine Fever.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



