December 13, 2021



A new report, circulated by the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network offers an epidemiological analysis of the swine disease surveillance data it's collected over the past decade.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network's first epidemiologic surveillance report, which was released last month, represents the network's first in depth scientific epidemiologic analysis of its entire repository.

The report is based on swine disease surveillance data gathered since 2012 from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says the report is based on data that has been collected from clinical impression surveys from veterinarians, reports from the diagnostic laboratories, and some African Swine Fever surveillance data.



Clip-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

Over the last three to four years, we have been focusing a lot more on the management reporting, so setting goals for the surveillance, reporting on those goals and all of our financial reports.

It's been very much project management types of reports that we've done.

We've never made a more in depth scientific epidemiological analysis of our entire repository so this is what is really new.

We've put more emphasis on the scientific piece of the reporting in this time and so, for the first time, we can make a report on our entire repository.

We call that report "CWSHIN a functional ongoing surveillance based on existing laboratory data and repeated clinical surveys."

That's really what makes it stand out compared to what we've done in the past.



Dr. Christensen says a short summery of the report can be accessed through the CWSHIN.ca web site's and anyone with login credentials can access the full report.

She says those without credentials can request a copy of the report and such requests will be considered on an individual basis.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.