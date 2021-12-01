Farmscape for December 22, 2021



The President of Truck Wash Technologies suggests new technologies designed to improve the cleaning and disinfection of swine transport trailers will need to be economically viable.

Truck Wash Technologies designs and builds custom automated truck wash systems focussing on complex cleaning applications and is one of the partners involved in a Swine Innovation Porc initiative aimed at speeding up and reducing the cost of cleaning and disinfecting swine transport trailers.

Jyrki Koro, the President of Truck Wash Technologies and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Truck Wash Advisory Group, explains the objective is to develop a system to wash the interior as well as the exterior.



Clip-Jyrki Koro-Truck Wash Technologies:

The vehicle has to be washed exteriorly and internally and exteriorly we've already been able to establish that and now we're just marrying it with some kind of technology in order to clean the interior as well in a similar type of format.

Obviously, every trailer is not the same so we're trying to create some intelligence and flexibility in order to do a multitude of types of trailers.

The goal is to be able to minimise human involvement in the cleaning process and also finding a method that can be done economically and effectively.

There are challenges, there's no doubt about it but at the end of the day it's the biosecurity aspect which is first and foremost but finding a cost-effective way of doing it and lowering the cost and time to wash these vehicles so they're not off the road as long as need be.



Koro says, if you can put a man on the moon, you can do anything if you've got enough money.

But, he says, if it's not economically viable, it won't offer a viable business model, regardless of who would establish such a facility whether it's privately or publicly funded.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.