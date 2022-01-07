Farmscape for January 7, 2022



The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center reports an increase in PRRS in grow-finish operations since September resulted in an increase in outbreaks in breeding herds last month.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly domestic swine disease surveillance report, released as part of its January enewsletter, shows a moderate increase in the detection of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus in breeding herds while the detection of enteric coronavirus, transmissible gastroenteritis and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae remained within forecast levels.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says, given the time of year, the increase in PRRS is not a surprise.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The PRRS 144 line 1C, activity continues in the upper Midwest.

It really hasn't been the spike that we were afraid of but there certainly still is that activity that's going on in the upper Midwest causing some outbreaks.

There is also activity of other strains.

174 is causing some outbreaks as well so it's not unexpected.

I think given this time of year and these are breeding herds, it's not unexpected also, given that earlier this fall we saw outbreaks happening on finishing floors and that is followed by infections that happen in breeding herds as a consequence of finishing floor outbreaks.

PRRS is certainly active and alive.

It's causing our seasonal problems.

The 144 1C has been reported to be harder to control, harder to eliminate from farms and there are other reports that say you can control and eliminate it.

I think it's a matter of monitoring and it's a matter of making sure the right procedures are in place to be able to close down the herds and eliminate the viruses.



The Swine Health Information Center's full domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.