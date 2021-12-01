Farmscape for January 24, 2022



The President of Truck Wash Technologies says the global pandemic has helped demonstrate how disease spreads and the need for biosecurity in the movement of livestock.

Truck Wash Technologies designs and builds custom automated truck wash systems focussing on complex cleaning applications and is one of the partners involved in a Swine Innovation Porc initiative aimed at speeding up and reducing the cost of cleaning and disinfecting swine transport trailers.

Jyrki Koro, the President of Truck Wash Technologies and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Truck Wash Advisory Group, notes when it comes to the livestock sector, both swine as well as poultry, the focus is biosecurity.



Clip-Jyrki Koro-Truck Wash Technologies:

Livestock is travelling south and disease spreads, as we've learned through this current pandemic we're going through.

Obviously, there's a keen interest in mitigating disease spread and it has been established quite clearly that animal transport is one of the main vectors of transmitting disease from one animal to the other.

There are some substantial reasons as to why we want to develop a system like this.

The idea of euthanizing and destroying animals when they're infected in various industries, from some of the research we've done, the cost is quite substantial.

Obviously animal welfare is first and foremost in the thought process.



Koro notes, in addition to the work being done by his company to develop new technology to improve the washing process, complimentary work is underway aimed at improving trailer designs to make them easier to wash.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.