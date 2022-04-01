Farmscape for April 1, 2022



Wonderworks Canada has announced plans to end its involvement in the production and delivery of Farmscape and make the program available to new owners.

Farmscape is a daily multimedia pork sector report which has been distributed since the fall of 1998 that focusses primarily on issues related to animal welfare, the environment and food safety and secondarily on issues related to economics, trade and government regulation.

Wonderworks Canada has announced it will end its sponsorship at the end of May and its production and distribution of the report once existing contractual obligations have been satisfied.

Deb Walker, with Walker Business Services and the financial consultant for Wonderworks Canada, says the Farmscape archive and technology used to produce and deliver the report is being offered for sale with the hope that a new pork sector owner can be identified in time to plan the coverage of key pork sector events scheduled for this spring and summer.



Like a lot of other things, it's limited financial resources that were essentially bright on by COVID.

Wonderworks is feeling that it's better to end the program rather than risk compromising its credibility and integrity.

Financially it's becoming a little more difficult to operate.



Walker says staff have been made aware of the situation and are expected to be involved in discussions aimed at securing new ownership.

She extends thanks to the staff and sponsors who have contributed to the production and delivery of Farmscape over the past 20 years and to the many pork sector stakeholders who have shared their expertise, without whom we would not have had a program to offer.

For more information email farmscape@wonderworks.ca or visit farmscape.ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



