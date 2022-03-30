Farmscape for March 30, 2022



A partner with Polar Pork Farms suggests a return to more normal weather conditions and improved grain production will be critical to stabilizing global food supplies.

The Russian Ukrainian war is expected to result in reduced grain production in that region and reduced global availability of fertilizer, impacting grain production in other regions.

Florian Possberg, a partner with Polar Pork Farms, says we have a very intertwined global mechanism for producing food so there is a high likelihood that the conflict will affect the entire food supply.



Clip-Florian Possberg-Polar Pork Farms:

High grain prices mean our cost of production goes up and it's not just us.

Because the global grain supply is threatened, it affects everything from a loaf of bread to a beef steak and everything in between.

It would be very beneficial for us here on the prairies if we got back to normal rainfall and had a successful growing season.

That would be very helpful for us here.

We need a good crop all around the world to make up for the lack of fertilizer supplies and those sorts of things.

If we can produce good crops and keep everything sort of normal in terms of keeping people fed, there is a chance that we can have relative stability.

However, if we see food shortages in parts of the globe that are going hungry, we know that food shortages are one of the main causes of political instability and that's not good.



Possberg says hopefully things can be resolved and people can get the food they need to maintain good health.

Bruce Cochrane.



