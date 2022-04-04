Farmscape for April 4, 2022



An expanding outbreak of Japanese encephalitis in Australia is generating worldwide concern.

Japanese encephalitis, a viral zoonotic disease that is spread by mosquitoes, can cause reproductive losses and encephalitis in pigs and horses and, in rare cases, can cause disease in people and, while people and horses are considered 'dead end' hosts that do not play a role in transmitting the virus, pigs and some species of wild birds are amplifying hosts.

The Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians hosted a webinar last week to discuss the outbreak of Japanese encephalitis virus identified last month in pigs in Australia.

Dr. Kirsty Richards, a veterinarian with Australia's Sun Pork Group, says the infection has been declared “A Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance.”



What we thought we knew until very recently is that Japanese encephalitis virus is only a known risk for that far northern tip of the state of Queensland.

That all changed quite suddenly just over a month ago when within 24 hours, over the 25th and 26th of February, we had Japanese encephalitis diagnosed almost simultaneously by several different veterinarians at unrelated pig farms across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland followed just days later on March 3rd by the first farm in south Australia as well.

All efforts at that time and since are for genotypes for Japanese encephalitis virus.

Today, just over one month later, we now have more than 50 infected farms across the eastern seaboard states of Australia and extending over into south Australia.



Dr. Richards says response priorities include, the safe controlled movements of pigs, effective safe vector management of piggeries, abattoirs, packing plants and horses, vaccination advice and procurement for humans, establishment of a national surveillance plan and the dissemination of public information.

