Farmscape Audio Special Report for April 7, 2022

Manitoba Pork Annual General Meeting



Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, updates delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting on the organization’s activities and moderates a Boar-Pit Discussion.

Runs: 8:37

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/general-manager-update-220406.mp3



Kevin Rasmussen, the President of Iowa Pork Producers and John Anderson, the President of Minnesota Pork Producers, discuss key issues affecting the North American pork sector and fields questions from delegates.

Runs: 12:59

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/iowa-minnesota-220406.mp3



Rick Prejet, the Chair of Manitoba Pork, addresses delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Runs: 21:12

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/prejet-220406.mp3



Trevor Sears, the President and CEO of Canada Pork, discusses the history of pork production in Canada.

Runs: 5:35

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/sears-220406.mp3



Rick Bergmann, the President of the Canadian Pork Council, updates delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting on key issues affecting Canada's pork sector.

Runs: 9:03

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/bergmann-220406.mp3



Dr. Ryan Brook, an Associate professor with the University of Saskatchewan's Department of Agriculture and Bioresources, "Invasive Wild pigs: Global, National and Manitoba Perspectives."

Runs: 1:30:48

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/brook-presenation-220406.mp3



