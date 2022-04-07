Farmscape Canada

 


Audio 
General Manager's Update 1:23:08 Listen
Iowa Minnesota Pork Presentation 46:26 Listen
Rick Prejet Presentation 11:36 Listen
Trevor Sears Presentation 26:12 Listen
Rick Bergmann Presentation 23:05 Listen
Dr. Ryan Brook Presentation 55:47 Listen

Manitoba Pork Annual General Meeting Audio Special Report
Farmscape Staff

Farmscape Audio Special Report for April 7, 2022
Manitoba Pork Annual General Meeting

Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, updates delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting on the organization’s activities and moderates a Boar-Pit Discussion.
Runs: 8:37
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/general-manager-update-220406.mp3

Kevin Rasmussen, the President of Iowa Pork Producers and John Anderson, the President of Minnesota Pork Producers, discuss key issues affecting the North American pork sector and fields questions from delegates.
Runs: 12:59
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/iowa-minnesota-220406.mp3

Rick Prejet, the Chair of Manitoba Pork, addresses delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting.
Runs: 21:12
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/prejet-220406.mp3

Trevor Sears, the President and CEO of Canada Pork, discusses the history of pork production in Canada.
Runs: 5:35
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/sears-220406.mp3

Rick Bergmann, the President of the Canadian Pork Council, updates delegates attending Manitoba Pork's 2022 Annual General Meeting on key issues affecting Canada's pork sector.
Runs: 9:03
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/bergmann-220406.mp3

Dr. Ryan Brook, an Associate professor with the University of Saskatchewan's Department of Agriculture and Bioresources, "Invasive Wild pigs: Global, National and Manitoba Perspectives."
Runs: 1:30:48
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/4/brook-presenation-220406.mp3

       *Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.
© Wonderworks Canada 2022
