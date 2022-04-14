Farmscape for April 14, 2022



The Swine Health Information Center is advising pork producers to maintain their focus on biosecurity in response to higher-than-expected incidences of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome in certain states.

As part of its April enewsletter, the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says we've seen regional increases in both PRRS and PED.



We have seen a continued increase in Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea levels above the expected levels in specifically Nebraska, Oklahoma and Iowa and that's really been seen since the beginning of the year and continues until this month.

We're hopeful that, as the weather is warmer, that we will see a reduction in PEDv over the next month.

We've also seen increased activity of PRRS virus in specifically the states of Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.

We've seen those specific states have increased activity of PRRS virus detection.

One of the interesting things that was highlighted in this specific disease monitoring report is that the diagnostic labs have tested almost 40 thousand cases for the gastrointestinal diseases, the various coronaviruses and TGEV has been negative for all 40 thousand cases over the last 12 months.

I think that's a good sign with regards to the negativity of all of the cases that were tested over the last 12 months.



Dr. Niederwerder suggests, when we see increases above what we would expect of the any diseases, we have to go back biosecurity and thinking about the procedures and protocols we have in place to reduce the risk of transmission from farm to farm.

