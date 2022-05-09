Farmscape for May 9, 2022



The Swine Health Information Center initiated Domestic Swine Disease Reporting System has once again been expanded, this time to include reporting on porcine circovirus type 2.

The Swine Health Information Center's Domestic Swine Disease Surveillance report is compiled monthly and distributed through its monthly enewsletter and posted to its web site at swinehealth.org.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says this is a cooperative effort of the United States veterinary diagnostic labs that do the vast majority of swine disease diagnostics.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The reporting comes from the veterinary diagnostic labs at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, South Dakota State University, Kansas State University and the Ohio Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

They all cooperate in reporting their test results for a variety of different agents in the same way so they can be compiled and then reported as an aggregate rather than having them all separate.

We were able to do that as an aggregate so we could give producers, veterinarians, others a snap shot of the status of these diseases in the U.S.

Earlier this spring we added swine influenza virus to the reporting system and now we've added PCV2.

That goes along with PRRS and along with Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and so that kind of completes our respiratory complex reporting.

With those agents all being reported now, we've got a pretty good coverage of the respiratory complex and respiratory disease of our swine herds in the U.S.



Dr. Sundberg says the tracking of test results from these five labs represents better than 96 percent of the swine diagnostics in the United States.

For more visit swinehealth.org or Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is a presentation of Wonderworks Canada Inc.