More than 10 thousand visitors are expected to visit Des Moines over the next three days for the 2022 edition of World pork Expo.

The National Pork Producers Council, the global voice of pork producers throughout the United States, is hosting the 2022 edition of World Pork Expo, underway at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines today, tomorrow and Friday.

Doug Fricke, the Director of Trade Show Marketing with the National Pork Producers Council says this year's event features a world class trade show, seminars related to issues currently impacting the industry and hospitality booths throughout the grounds.



Clip-Doug Fricke-National Pork Producers Council:

We're really focussed on having a great show for folks to interact with both exhibitors as well as other producers.

It's always about the interaction, the networking, the ability to visit with fellow producers and talk about what they're doing, what works for them, what doesn't work and really gain a sense of where to go in the future.

From our pre-registration we're looking at numbers similar to last year, a bit higher on our international guests.

Most of those are North America, Central America, we've got a number of folks from over the pond and it's always good to have a good array of people here because that's where producers get the opportunity to interact and compare notes.

We're expecting a crowd in excess of 10 thousand for the entire three days.

Last year we saw the great crowd we had.

People were really eager to get out and meet and visit.

It really boils down to, people like to see other people, talk with them and interact.

I think that was evident last year after we had a very successful event.



Fricke encourages anyone considering taking in the event to visit the World Pork Expo website at worldpork.org to plan their visit.

Bruce Cochrane.



