Farmscape for June 9, 2022



The Swine Health Information Center is inviting pork producers to take part in a swine disease monitoring report survey.

As part of its mission to monitor and report on emerging global and domestic swine disease threats, the Swine Health Information Center issues a monthly domestic and a monthly global swine disease monitoring report.

In an effort to improve the value those two reports the center is inviting users to participate in an online survey.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says SHIC wants to get better and gathering feedback from producers is one of the ways to do that.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

We want to make sure that, when the center puts out materials that they're useful, that they help people, that people can use them.

So, asking for feedback from the users, from the people that receive the monthly newsletters or go on the web site and look at the monitoring report and give us feedback on its useability and on its impact in decision making that might help them.

What we're really trying to focus on here is being able to understand the value of the report and how they can be made better in order to help producer information and decision making.

That's the whole idea here so we ask them about those questions.

We ask them about what's the value of the report, how do you use it in making decisions, how can we make it better, what piece do you like, what piece can we improve on?

We're looking for an honest real good look at the useability of the reports for producers.



The deadline for submitting feedback is June 15.

Dr. Sundberg notes anyone interested in completing the survey can do so by clicking the appropriate link contained in the Swine Health Information Center's monthly enewsletter or through its website at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers