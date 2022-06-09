2022 World Pork Expo Audio Special for June 9, 2022



Terry Wolters, a pork producer from Pipestone, Minnesota and President of the National Pork Producers Council, outlines the organization's priorities and vision under its new strategic plan.

Runs: 8:11

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/wolters-220608.mp3



Dr. Liz Wagstrom. the Chief Veterinarian with the National Pork Producers Council, outlines the organization's strategies for animal health under its newly revised strategic plan.

Runs: 6:35

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/wagstrom-220608.mp3



Scott Hays, a pork producer from Monroe City, Missouri and the President Elect of the National Pork Producers Council discusses the process involved in updating the organization's strategic plan and that plan's vision for the future.

Runs: 6:36

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/hays-220608.mp3



Dr. Steve Meyer, an economist with Partners for Production Agriculture, discusses the hot economic issues facing the pork sector, including the economic state of the pork sector and high feed costs, California's Proposition 12 and African Swine Fever and other foreign animal diseases.

Runs: 12:10

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/meyer-220608.mp3



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers