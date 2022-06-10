2022 World Pork Expo Audio Special for June 10, 2022



Bryan Humphreys, the CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the rebranding of the organization and priorities under its new strategic plan.

Runs: 5:13

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/humphreys-220609.mp3



Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, discusses Canada U.S. Pork relations and the opportunity World Pork Expo provides to maintain and strengthen those relations.

Runs: 7:15

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/dahl-220609.mp3



Dr. Pam Zaabel, the Director of Swine Health with the National Pork Board, discusses on-farm foreign animal disease preparedness and the Secure Pork Supply Program.

Runs: 8:58

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/zaabel-220609.mp3



Dr. Anna Forseth, the Director of Animal Welfare with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the African Swine Fever in the western hemisphere, step being taken to keep it out of the continental U.S. and efforts to maintain trade in the event it is confirmed in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Runs: 6:12

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/forseth-220609.mp3



Dr. Tyler Holck, the Senior Program Coordinator of the U.S. Swine Health Improvement Plan, outlines the goals of the plan, eligibility criteria and the benefits of participation.

Runs: 5:39

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/holck-220609.mp3



