Michael Formica, the Assistant Vice President and General Counsel with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses California's Proposition 12, and the case to overturn that legislation through the U.S. Supreme Court.

Maria Zieba, the Assistant Vice President of International Affairs with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the importance of trade to the U.S. pork sector and efforts to build and maintain international market access.

Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, the Chief Veterinarian with the National Pork Board, discusses the implications of Foreign Animal Disease, including African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease and efforts to keep those diseases out of North America.

