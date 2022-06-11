Farmscape Canada

 


2022 World Pork Expo Audio Special
Farmscape Staff

2022 World Pork Expo Audio Special for June 11, 2022

Michael Formica, the Assistant Vice President and General Counsel with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses California's Proposition 12, and the case to overturn that legislation through the U.S. Supreme Court.
Runs: 6:26
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/formica-220609.mp3

Maria Zieba, the Assistant Vice President of International Affairs with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the importance of trade to the U.S. pork sector and efforts to build and maintain international market access.
Runs: 6:12
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/zieba-220609.mp3

Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, the Chief Veterinarian with the National Pork Board, discusses the implications of Foreign Animal Disease, including African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease and efforts to keep those diseases out of North America.
Runs: 7:39
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/6/oedekoven-220609.mp3

       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
© Wonderworks Canada 2022
