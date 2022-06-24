Farmscape for June 24, 2022



The President-Elect of the National Pork Producers Council says, under the organization's new strategic plan, U.S. pork producers will see a more aggressive proactive approach as it represents their interests on issues ranging from Foreign Animal Disease to the Farm Bill.

Earlier this month, as part of World Pork Expo, the National Pork Producers Council unveiled its new long range strategic plan.

Scott Hays, a pork producer from Monroe City, Missouri and the President Elect of the NPPC, says the planning process was intended to set new direction and gathered input from producers across the country.



Clip-Scott Hays-National Pork Producers Council:

Our strategic plan is to strengthen our advocacy, preserving producers’ license to operate, increasing revenues to take care of the complex issues that we face every day, make sure our association structure is right to move forward and to ensure the effectiveness of NPPC.

I hope producers notice that we're in front of more issues, that we're on offence more.

NPPC, by design, will always play a lot of defense because things just come at us.

But hopefully we're able to get in front of more things and be prepared for those things, like Foreign Animal Disease.

We're working diligently to put together all the things that's needed if unfortunately, that would enter the country.

That's from the farm level to working with government, to working with trading partners, to cleaning it up and getting it out of here.

There's just so many pieces to that and we're trying to get all the things put in place ahead of time that we can.

We try to look ahead at the farm bill or at the nutritional standards and those types of things and have the research done ahead of time so that we're ready to go in an advocate for producers on what we need.



Hays says there's a lot of opportunity to raise pigs and producers can look forward to a bright future.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers